Ekpa’s Terrorism Trial Date Set

Finnish authorities have announced that Simon Ekpa, a controversial pro-Biafra agitator, is scheduled to face trial in May 2025 following his arrest on November 21, 2024. Ekpa, along with four others, is accused of engaging in terrorist activities and violating Finland’s Money Collection Act.

Arrest and Allegations

Ekpa, a Nigerian-Finnish citizen and leader of the Autopilot faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was detained in Lahti, Finland. Authorities allege he contributed to violence and crimes against civilians in southeastern Nigeria. He is accused of financing terrorism and illegally collecting money between August 2021 and November 2024.

The District Court of Päijät-Häme has ordered his imprisonment on suspicion of public incitement to commit crimes with terrorist intent.

IPOB and Separatist Activities

IPOB, a group advocating for an independent state of Biafra from parts of Nigeria’s Southeast and South-South regions, has been linked to violent attacks in the area—claims the group denies. Following Ekpa’s arrest, IPOB’s faction loyal to Nnamdi Kanu disowned him, stating he was never a member of the organization.

Ekpa has issued sit-at-home orders in southeastern Nigeria, enforced by armed groups attacking residents who defy the directives. He has also used social media to spread separatist messages, solicit funds, and promote violent activities.

Finnish and Nigerian Collaboration

Finnish police, supported by international cooperation, confirmed that their investigation into Ekpa’s activities is ongoing. A Senior Detective Superintendent, Mikko Laaksonen, stated that prosecutors must present possible charges by May 2025, though hearings could occur earlier if requested.

The Nigerian government has credited “sustained diplomatic pressure” for Ekpa’s arrest, citing high-level engagements with Finnish authorities.

Background on Simon Ekpa

Born on March 21, 1985, in Ngbo, Ebonyi State, Ekpa has been linked to insecurity in southeastern Nigeria through his orders and alleged claims of responsibility for various attacks. Despite Nigeria’s repeated extradition requests, Finland has maintained that any action against Ekpa must comply with its legal framework.

Ekpa’s trial will be a significant test of international cooperation on issues of separatism and terrorism with transnational implications.