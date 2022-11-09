Eko NAFEST Command Performance Excites Participants

By Janefrances Chibuzor

The participants at Eko National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST), were thrilled by the command performance dance drama titled Osusu that depicts the host state culture.

The event command performance, which held at the National Institute for Sports, Surulere, venue for the festival witnessed delegates from River state, Benue State, media operatives, officials from the host community, among others.

The dance drama, titled ‘Osusu’, harped on the need for Nigerians to consciously work toward living together peacefully.

Osusu, in Yoruba language is symbolic, and means bunch of brooms that can be difficult to break. This was likened to the way Nigerians must remain united.

The performance had the cast render music in different indigenous languages, sensitising Nigerians to jettison greed, pride, nepotism, moral decadence and kidnapping, as well as to embrace unity and peace.

The play also focused on the importance of hardwork, honesty, sincerity and imbibing the nation’s beautiful, unique and rich culture.

Lately, Chief Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC),commended the morals projected in the play.

Runsewe noted that there was great need for Nigerians to do everything within their power to ensure the unity of the nation.

“I am grateful to the Lagos State Government for the hospitality so far and the message conveyed in the play, we should all know that we do not need to fight one another,” he said.

Earlier, it was on the that delegates were taken through the process of accreditation and accommodation on arrival at the National Institute for Sports, Surulere, venue for the festival.

The festival with the theme, “Culture and Peaceful Co-existence”, will hold from Nov. 7 to Nov.13.

Runsewe, urged the delegates to develop the spirit of sportsmanship and ensure they enjoy every aspect of the festival.

He said the essence of the festival was to ensure Nigerians across ethnic divides remain united and enjoy a peaceful nation.

He also advised all delegates to take opportunity of the platform to learn other cultures different from theirs and focus on creating a united Nigeria.

Runsewe said the festival would feature competions in indigenous cuisine, children music; board game; children craft; children essay writing; indigenous fabric/fashion; drama and indigenous material for interior decorations.

Meanwhile, some delegates expressed delight and willingness to emerge overall winners of the festival’s competitive events.

Adline Ibinabo, a troupe member from Rivers State Council for Arts and Culture, who will participate in drama competition, said “without doubts, Rivers will emerge the overall winner.”

Also, Harrison Soizari, a model from Rivers, said the state would step up to emerge first in the competitive events.

“I expect the festival hosted by Lagos State, known as the Centre of Excellence, to be an outstanding one.

“I am expecting a coordinated and well organised festival,” he said.

The will observed that security personnel were seen at strategic locations, ensuring the safety of the revellers.

Restaurant operators within the sports arena also expressed excitement over the choice of the venue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...