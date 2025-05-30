Ekiti traditional chieftaincy title holders rally support for Gov Oyebanji’s re-election

By Our Reporter

The Association of Ekiti State Traditional Chieftaincy Title Holders has declared Governor, Oyebanji as its sole candidate for the 2026 governorship election in the state, citing his transformative policies which have positively impacted the lives of the people as their reason for the endorsement.

Speaking during their annual meeting yesterday in Ado Ekiti, the Chairman of the Association, High Chief Oluwole Ogunsakin, the Asona of Ikole Ekiti, highlighted key achievements of Governor, Oyebanji in infrastructure development, education, healthcare, and agriculture reforms as evidence of his dedication to the state’s progress, which according to him have brought a new lease of life to all communities across the state.

Chief Ogunsakin also commended the Governor for his exceptional commitment to the welfare of the elderly in the state, particularly the free health scheme for senior citizens, describing it as a transformative initiative that ensure the elderly have access to quality healthcare service without financial barriers.

Moving the endorsement motion, which was ratified through a thunderous voice vote, the Elemo of Ilawe, Chief Agbona Gbenga stated that the Governor has brought a tangible progress to all corners of the state, stressing that this efforts have transformed lives and demonstrated the Governor’s dedication to inclusive governance.

Emphasizing the importance of continuity, which according to him is crucial to ensuring the continuation of impactful work, Chief Agbona said the association remains committed to safeguarding the pace of development in the state under Governor Oyebanji’s leadership and vowed to mobilize support across all communities to ensure no individual or group disrupt the ongoing progress.

In his response, Governor, Oyebanji expressed his gratitude to the association for their overwhelming support and prayers for his administration, describing the endorsement as a call to further service.

Reflecting on his administration’s journey over the past two and half years, the Governor said he has served Ekiti people with sincerity of heart and has fulfilled all promise made to Ekiti people

While assuring them of his continued commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy, the Governor promised to intensify efforts to improve the living standard in the state and uphold the integrity of traditional institutions.

The Governor also used the opportunity to charge the Chiefs to be more security consciously and not allow anyone to disrupt the peace of the state as the state approaches election period.

“Let me start by thanking you for your support and prayers and for accepting me as a son and for your cooperation with our royal fathers, I listened to the Chairman’s speech and I was very impressed when he said that the association’s work is to compliment the efforts of the royal fathers.

“Let me also use this opportunity to tell you what we have been doing for the past two and half years, when we came to beg for your vote we told our people that this government will serve them wholeheartedly and since then, I stand before God and you, when I woke up this morning and I was asking myself that is there any area that I have defaulted in my promise to Ekiti people, I said None, I can stand here and say that I have served Ekiti people with all the power given to me by God”. The Governor asserted.