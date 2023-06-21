Ekiti State Partners Innovate UK KTN Global Alliance Africa to launch Innovate Ekiti

Ekiti State Government is set to partner Innovate UK KTN Global Alliance Africa, to launch Innovate Ekiti, a new platform to connect the region’s innovators to the world.

According to a statement, it was noted that Ekiti State has traditionally relied on agriculture as its main economic driver, while adding that approximately three-quarters of its 3.3 million residents are employed in this sector.

The statement also noted that with unemployment reaching up to 32 percent and recognizing the potential of youth innovation to unlock $433 million for the local economy, local leaders are now turning to innovation as a new catalyst for socio-economic growth.

The statement stated that to mark the launch of Innovate Ekiti, Global Alliance Africa would be hosting an event on 22 June, adding that attendees would be introduced to the platform and given an opportunity to learn more about the exciting opportunities emerging within the Ekiti State ecosystem.

The statement remarked that to establish itself as a new hotbed for globally-minded innovators, the state is looking to national and international organisations as important partners for channelling knowledge, resources and opportunities into its budding ecosystem, as such, the Ekiti ecosystem partnered with Global Alliance Africa, a project of Innovate UK KTN, in 2021, together, they launched the Ekiti Innovation Action Plan – a strategic roadmap to guide the region’s course towards becoming Nigeria’s next innovation capital.

The statement further remarked that the initiative has since expanded to include the establishment of an Innovation Advisory Group; partnering with The Convergence to help upskills young Ekitian innovators; and an aquaculture showcase bringing together global actors to drive innovation in the region’s dominant agricultural sector.

The statement remarked that following the success of these early developments, the ecosystem is now expanding its focus to include more areas of interest.

On his part, the Special Adviser on Governance, Reforms and Innovation to the State Government, said there are still significant issues around infrastructure, funding, talent, and awareness that need to be addressed.

He maintained that reliable electricity and internet connectivity are crucial for creating a conducive environment where Ekiti’s innovators can explore their ideas.

He said: “We also need to address funding challenges to nurture more innovations beyond the ideation stage. Additionally, connecting inventors to relevant knowledge pools and networks is vital, so that they can find partners for scale. To overcome these obstacles, however, we need to attract partners who are genuinely interested in Ekiti’s success, and it begins by building awareness of Ekiti’s innovators and the state’s potential as a thriving tech hub.”

The statement further explained that to establish Ekiti’s reputation as a leading sandbox for innovation, local leaders are doubling-down on international partnerships.

The statement asserted that with the support of Global Alliance Africa, they will be launching the Innovate Ekiti – a digital platform designed to connect local, national, and international organisations to Ekiti’s vibrant innovation ecosystem, adding that the initiative would an opportunity to stakeholders from the public, private, and civil sectors to learn about and engage with the region’s entrepreneurs, innovators, and ecosystem enablers.

The Knowledge Transfer Manager for Nigeria at Global Alliance Africa, Joshua Adedeji, stated: “Innovate Ekiti is, at its core, a mapping tool that empowers ecosystem members to identify and connect with each other. From startups and entrepreneurs, to research institutions, investors, incubators, and more.

It is a powerful and user-friendly platform designed to foster stronger networks and more meaningful collaborations. Beyond that, it is a call to all Nigerians, the international community, and Ekitians worldwide: Come and explore what Ekiti has to offer. Join us in reshaping it as Nigeria’s new beacon of innovation.”

Written by:Ugo Aliogo

