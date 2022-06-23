Ekiti poll: Oyebanji, deputy-elect get return certificates

By Ayodele Adesanmi

The Ekiti State governor-elect and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the June 18 governorship election, Mr. Biodun

Oyebanji, and his deputy, Mrs. Monisade Afuye, on Wednesday, got their return certificates indicating their victory in the poll.

Oyebanji described the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Authentication System (BVAS) as a game changer in the country’s electioneering process and predicated the credibility of Ekiti poll on the technological innovation.

He got a total of 187, 057 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Engr. Segun Oni, who polled 82,211 votes, among other contenders.

Oyebanji spoke while receiving the certificate alongside his deputy, Mrs. Afuye, at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s office in Ado-Ekiti, promising not to betray Ekiti people in his service to them, DailyTimes gathered.

The winner of the Saturday’s House of Assembly bye-election conducted simultaneously with the governorship poll in Ekiti East Constituency 2, Hon Oyewole Fatoba, also got his certificate from the commission.

Oyebanji said the event informed that victory was not about him, “but was made possible by God and the people of the state,” promising that he would execute his six-point agenda zealously to usher a new dawn of progress and development in Ekiti.

“Let me thank the INEC for providing a level playing ground for the contenders in this election. I can’t agree with the INEC less that the BVAS was a game changer in our election. Nobody ever believed what happened on Saturday could ever happen. Some people still do not believe that rigging of election was over. But Ekiti election really convinced us, thanks to the security agencies and the people of thestate for having trust in the APC.

“The people committed such huge trust in us, because of the stellar performance of Governor Kayode Fayemi and it was that I will build on.

What happened on Saturday was a referendum and validation that the APC-led government has performed,” h said.

He stated further that he would partner INEC, as a governor, to fortify the electoral process, while striving hard not to disappoint Ekiti people who overwhelmingly elected him.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Ekiti State, Dr Adeniran Tella, said the presentation of certificates was in line with

Section 72 (1) of the Electoral Act, which stipulated that the commission should present certificates to governor and deputy within 14 days of being elected.

Tella urged all the stakeholders to cooperate with INEC to further democratise the process by playing positive roles in the electioneering process.

“Let me, on behalf of the commission, congratulate you and your dey for being the one chosen by the electorate. INEC is committed to deepening democracy and that influenced the introduction of BVAS. And this was a watershed in the country’s electioneering process.

“The customisation of all election materials reduced the incidences of hijack. All stakeholders, particularly the political parties and security agencies should support INEC in the introduction of technology to enhance our electoral process and reduce the number ofelectoral offenders,” Tella stated.

National Commissioner in charge of Ekiti, Oyo and Lagos, Mr. Sam Olumekun, said INEC was able to surmount all the odds through properplanning to conduct a free, fair and credible election in Ekiti.

“The BVAS introduction was a game changer in our electoral process. I want to advise the winner that while celebrating, he must think of how to understand the problems of the citizens and how best to resolve them.

“We are presenting these certificates today because the candidate scored the highest number of votes and he met the constitutional required spread across all the 16 local governments.”

