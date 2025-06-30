Ekiti political class bid Deputy Gov’s mother farewell

By Ayodele Adesanmi

Irrespective of party differences, political elites in Ekiti State over the weekend gathered at the funeral service for Madam Esther Iyalaje Adegboye, held at Saint Luke’s Anglican Church, Uro Quarters, Ikere Ekiti.

Madam Adegboye, until her death on February 18, 2025 at the age of 97, was the mother of the Ekiti State deputy governor, Mrs Monisade Afuye.

At the church service were the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele; former Governor Niyi Adebayo; former Governor Segun Oni; Ekiti State First Lady, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji; Former First Lady, Erelu Bisi Fayemi; Senators Yemi Adaramodu; and Cyril Fasuyi and Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Adeoye Aribasoye, among others.

Ekiti State governor, Mr. Abiodun Oyebanji commended the deceased for her immeasurable services to her community and Ekiti State at large.

According to him “Today is a day of joy, though we have lost someone and no matter how old our parents are, we don’t want them to leave us. We are glad that Mama lived to a ripe age.”

The governor Abiodun Oyebanji at the event said he never regretted in his close to 36 months in office working with a dependable personality like Mrs Afuye, whose loyalty and dependability are superb and exhilarating.

“The joy of it is that, she enjoyed and saw goodness at the twilight of her time. I want to congratulate my Deputy and big aunty, Mrs Monisade Afuye, a very loyal and dependable Deputy.

“Let me use this opportunity to say thank you for your support and understanding. I never had cause to regret for once in my close to three years working relationship with you. In fact, I appreciate you for this”, Oyebanji said.

Oyebanji applauded the church of God and the entire Ikere community for their support to the Deputy Governor and her siblings for the success of the burial, particularly for joining the family to give the deceased a befitting burial.

In his words of admonition, the Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Most Reverend Olusola Ajayi described the world as a vanity, urging Nigerians to divorce themselves from greediness

He added that avarice and corruption that are crippling the country’s economy and shaking its foundation.

He also emphasized the imperative of well meaning citizens of Ekiti State partnering the government to ramp up the level of development in all facets of the economy.

According to him “Take a look at Chief Wole Olanipekun, he has been partnering the government to expand development in Ikere Ekiti. Don’t join those that will introduce you into alcoholism, fraud, corruption and drug abuse. Move with the right people who can influence your destinies positively.

“Let me also say this, as a rich person and a man of means, try and impact positively on the lives of those around you. Don’t treat the poor as non-existent. Help them to overcome their challenges, rather than allow them to suffer.

“Take a look at the deceased, she was gentle women. The Deputy Governor took after her. She always moved with the right people and look at her end. She ended well. Run away from sins and be a man of integrity and to achieve these, you must resist the devil.

“Don’t be corrupt in your working places or offices. Remember your final destination, which is heaven. Be heavenly focused, because this world is a vanity and there will be judgement after your sojourn in this world. Remember that whatever you sow, you shall reap and harvest”

The deputy governor, Mrs Afuye, commended Governor Oyebanji, the first lady, members of the state executive council, political leaders and Ikere community for their solidarity and honour for her late mother.

Mrs Afuye added that she will eternally be grateful to her mother for inculcating in the children the virtues of hardwork, honesty, integrity, content and humility, that have been their guiding principles and moral compass.