Ekiti PDP condemns killing of two traditional rulers

…asks state government to be more proactive

By Ayodele Adesanmi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has condemned in totality the killings of Onimojo and Elesun, and also consistent kidnappings for ransom, especially the recent kidnapping of school children at Emure LG and a student kidnapped along Ikere-Igbara Odo road.

The statement signed and released yesterday by the Publicity Secretary the party, Raphael Adeyanju noted that the killing of these two Ọbas was quite unfortunate and outrightly condemnable

The party stated that in recent time several innocent citizens had been kidnapped along Ipao Oke Ako of Ikole LGA, while some were killed within their farms.

The PDP spokesman urged the state government to redouble efforts at securing lives and property.

“They should also collaborate with neighbouring states to nip terrorism and kidnappings in the bud”.

The party also sympathized with the good people of Esun Ekiti and Imojo Ekiti over the lost of their respected Kings to the dastardly acts.

The party said “the traumatic and psychological effects on the people of the affected communities and Local Government Areas are unimaginable.

“We urge the state government to beef up security architectures in the state and also ensure the culprit are brought to book”