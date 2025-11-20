Ekiti PDP chieftain Obafemi congratulates Turaki, NWC

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and governorship aspirant in the last Ekiti PDP governorship primary, Otunba Olugbenga Peter Obafemi (OPO), has congratulated the newly elected National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, led by Alhaji Saminu Turaki, SAN.

The party’s new leadership was elected during the national convention held in Ibadan on November 15 and 16, 2025.

Otunba Obafemi said years of the PDP being in the opposition was over, as it was certain that it would recapture power in 2027 by defeating the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Otunba Obafemi said the APC, “which has seen the handwriting of defeat on the wall,” had continued to sponsor crisis and propaganda against PDP, “so that it remains comatose.”

The PDP chieftain said the defeat of APC would start in Ekiti State on June 2026 over nonperformance and a signal for what to expect in 2027. Otunba Obafemi said that having done the convention against all odds and new NWC was now in place, Nigerians were happy for it, “because they want a return of the PDP government.”

Otunba Obafemi said in Yorubaland, it is said, “if a woman has not married two husbands, she won’t know which is better. Nigerians have seen 10 years of APC government and would guide them in taking decision.” Speaking on the Ekiti election, he said the APC administration in Ekiti was an aberration and that the party should not have come to power at all, “because the party is populated by swindlers.”

Otunba Obafemi said Governor Biodun Oyebanji didn’t have anything to show for the three years he had been in power, “save the innumerable god-fathers, cronies and thugs he maintained with the Ekiti monthly allocation.” He said as the Ekiti PDP crisis was now over and having a formidable governorship candidate and state executive, Ekiti people would prefer PDP over the APC with their votes in 2026.