Ekiti knowledge zone, a catalyst for devt, prosperity, says Gov Oyebanji

By Ayodele Adesanmi

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has restated the transformation potential of the Ekiti Knowledge Zone, describing it as a project that will redefine the state’s economic and industrial landscape, create prosperity and drive sustainable development.

Oyebanji stated this during a meeting with the team from African Development Bank (AfDB) led by the Chief Development Economist, Ms Rosemond Offei-Awuku and the Federal Ministry of Finance team led by Dr (Mrs) Akande Oyebola who were in the state on a supervisory mission to the Ekiti Knowledge Zone.

He emphasized that the EKZ is rooted in the intellectual and educational strength of Ekiti people, the governor said the Zone is strategically positioned to attract investment and serve as a hub for knowledge-based enterprise in Nigeria.

Oyebanji explained further that the core objective of the project is to leverage the state’s intellectual capacity to promote industrial growth, create job opportunities, and enhance economic empowerment of the state

He added that the fact the state is known to be the most knowledgeable and educated in the country, should lead to prosperity, support industry and foster development.

He expressed optimism in the ability of the EKZ to stimulate economic activities and place Ekiti on the map as a knowledge-driven economy, stressing that the project aligns with global trends where innovation and intellectual capacity drive industrialization and wealth creation.

The governor assured the African Development Bank and the Federal Government of his administration’s continuous cooperation to ensure value for money and timely delivery of the project, the Governor said his government will work hard to ensure the project reaches its full potentials, thereby making Ekiti State a reference point for knowledge-based development.

He urged the African Development Bank (AfDB) to review its procurement process from the current approach, which often prioritizes the lowest bidder to the one that emphasizes quality, sustainability, and long-term benefits, stressing that focus should be on ability to deliver to cost m, value and time.

According to him “Ekiti Knowledge Zone is one of the gains of continuity in governance, my predecessor started it and we are running with it because we believe that Ekiti is the Knowledge capital of the country.

“The Zone is not an accidental project, we believe that if they say Ekiti people are knowledgeable and are educated, it should count for something, it should support industry and lead to prosperity and development, “ Governor Oyebanji said, adding that the EKZ would be a game changer for the state and the country as a whole.

Chief Development Economist of the African Development Bank, Ms Rosemond Offei-Awuku who expressed satisfaction with the progress made on the Ekiti Knowledge Zone project,

She commended the state government for its commitment to developing a knowledge-based economy, noting that the on-going efforts align with AfDB vision for sustainable development and innovation-driven growth.