Ekiti Kidnap: Oyebanji calls for calm, says Government will rescue victims

By Ayodele Adesanmi

Ekiti State governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has urged the citizens of the state not to despair over Monday’s kidnapping of some school pupils and their teachers in Emure- Ekiti, assuring that efforts are on to get the children and their teachers rescued.

Six pupils of a private school in Emure-Ekiti, three teachers and the bus driver were abducted while returning to Eporo- Ekiti, Monday evening.

The Governor, who described the kidnapping of the school pupils, as callous and unacceptable, said nothing would be spared in the efforts to rescue them.

According to a statement by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media, security agencies in the state are already on the trail of the abductors with a mandate to bring the pupils and their teachers back safely.

READ ALSO: Ndume reacts as Tinubu directs NNPCL to pay crude oil…

Governor Oyebanji said security is being stepped up across the state with a view to flushing out criminal elements from their hideouts.

While calling on the citizens to remain calm and vigilant, he urged them to cooperate with security agencies, by making available relevant information to the authorities.