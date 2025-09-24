Ekiti Guber: Oyebanji Exudes Confidence in Clinching Party Ticket, Winning Elections

Governor of Ekiti State and major contender in the forthcoming State Governorship election, Biodun Oyebanji has restated his believe and thrusts in his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, in making decisions that will enable it emerge successful in the guber race.

Oyebanji, incumbent Governor of the State is contending the Governorship race for his second term bid along three other contenders for the State’s number one seat, manifesting his readiness to win the governorship ticket in the October 27 primary election of the party.

The Governor made this known on Tuesday, while spea,ing with journalists, after appearing before the party’s screening committee, led by Rep Tunji Olawuyi in Abuja, calling on the party National leadership to provide a level playing ground for all aspirants that have indicated interests and gone through the screening process to enable them sell their manifestos to party members.

The first aspirant to be screened by the committee, Oyebanji tendered his credentials, after been ushered to the venue hall at about 10am, and was through, within minutes, afterwards.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the screening committee to deliver credible process, commending the party leadership for what he described as “quality arrangement.”

He said: “I must commend the APC for putting this structure in place. It will save the party from a lot of problems. I have absolute confidence that the party will get it right.

“This is only the screening stage. Next comes the appeal committee, the Congress committee, then the election proper. Whoever emerges must be supported, because it is not just about the aspirants, it is about returning our party to power and serving the people.

“I am confident in the ability of the committee that will conduct the Governorship Primary election on October 27, knowing that they will do an excellent job in tandem with party guidelines,” describing the process as, “will be fair and transparent, and would bring credible result.”

Some party leaders, National Assembly members and political associates accompanied Oyebanji to the venue of the screening exercise, including the chairman, South-West Development Commission, SWDC, Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi; Senator Yemi Adaramodu,,Ekiti South, Senator Cyril Fasuyi, Ekiti North, Speaker Ekiti State House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye; Kolawole Akinlayo, and AVM Niyi Ojuawo, Rtd.

Others are Wunmi Ogunlola, Bimbo Daramola, Ibrahim Olanrewaju, Prince Wole Ajakaiye , Yinka Oyebode, Segun Dipe, and Engr Dipo Bamisaye of EKSU Alumni Association’s Support Group, among others.

The panel has Tuesday and Wednesday to conclude its assignment on the the four aspirants and render reports to the partys National Working Committee, NWC.