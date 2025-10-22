Ekiti Guber: Attack on ADC secretariat barbaric, undemocratic – Fayose

Governorship aspirant of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ekiti State, Otunba Emmanuel Oluwayose (Fayose), has condemned the violent attack and burning of the ADC state secretariat in Ado-Ekiti by suspected political thugs on Tuesday.

The incident occurred before the inauguration of newly-nominated State and Local Government Executives of the ADC, an event Otunba Oluwayose was expected to attend in solidarity with party stakeholders.

According to a statement released on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti by his media aide, Wasiu Adejumo, Otunba Oluwayose said, “the attack is barbaric, undemocratic and a shameful attempt to silence opposition voices.”

“This is not just an attack on the ADC; it is an attack on democracy and the rights of the Ekiti people to free political association.

Resorting to thuggery shows weakness, not strength. Governance should be about accountability and service, not intimidation,”Otunba Oluwayose said.

According to eyewitness accounts, the attackers, numbering many, stormed the venue chanting partisan slogans allegedly linked to the ruling party.

The invaders were said to have destroyed chairs, canopies, campaign materials, documents and other valuable political tools, leaving the secretariat in ruins.

Otunba Oluwayose called on security agencies to launch “a full-scale investigation into the incident, arrest the perpetrators and ensure justice is served without bias.”

“Those who carried out this evil act must be brought to justice. Ekiti cannot continue to slide into political lawlessness. Democracy must thrive through peace, fairness and respect for dissenting voices.

“No amount of violence or intimidation will stop our vision for a new Ekiti founded on integrity, progress and people-centered governance,” he said.

Oluwayose also urged ADC members and supporters across the state to remain calm, law-abiding and resolute in their commitment to peaceful political engagement.