Ekiti Govt tightens noose against criminals, distributes gadgets to security agencies

…..Says agencies must step up safety efforts

By Ayodele Adesanmi

The Ekiti State government, has distributed gadgets to security outfits operating in the state, calling for more decisive and spirited actions to totally rout marauding kidnappers and killers out of the state.

Describing the war against kidnappers and vampires as total, the government appealed to security agencies to redouble efforts to foster safety in Ekiti, saying no effort will be spared to halt senseless abduction and killing of citizens under any guise.

The Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, said these in Ado Ekiti, while distributing safety gadgets to heads of security agencies in the state.

Still smarting from the killings of two traditional rulers and abduction of school children by gunmen, Mrs Afuye, represented by the Permanent Secretary in her office, Mr. Abayomi Opeyemi, said the measure was part of the actions being taken by Governor Biodun Oyebanji to fortify the security agencies.

The Deputy Governor disclosed that the materials were provided by Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency(NIMASA) in partnership with the Ekiti State Government to reinforce security and ward off criminals threatening the state.

Expressing that Governor Oyebanji is passionate about providing adequate security and alleviating the sufferings of victims of natural and man made disasters, Mrs Afuye, revealed that a staggering sum of N45 million was distributed to those who fell victim of such occurrences in 2023 .

She said “Action that Governor Oyebanji wants tight security in Ekiti was in display recently when he had to travel far and near for the release of the abducted pupils and their teachers as well as the arrest of some of the killers of two traditional rulers in Ekiti.

“However, in the fulfilment of this administration’s promise to be responsive, Governor Oyebanji has approved over N45m to victims of fire and rainstorm disasters as collated and recommended by SEMA in year 2023.

“I want to appeal to our security agencies here today to step up their games and positively utilise the gadgets released to them to provide security cover that will be enough to safeguard the lives and property of our citizens.

“To us as a government, war against criminal elements is total and we shall pursue this with every constitutional means available to guarantee safety of our citizens”.

In his submission, the General Manager, Ekiti State Emergency Management Agency, Mr Oludare Asaolu, applauded the federal government for partnering the state government for the distribution of cash gift and relief materials to victims of fire and rainstorm disasters in Ekiti.

“You may recall that between January and February, 2024, school pupils and their teachers were kidnapped and two traditional rulers killed in our state. These ugly incidents led to the declaration of state of emergency on security by Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

According to him “The combined efforts of Governor Oyebanji and security agencies yielded positive results in the release of the pupils , their teachers and the arrest of some of the killers of the two traditional rulers.

“Let me appreciate the federal government for the release of the security gadgets to security agencies to boost the morale of our security officers who are fighting day and night to curb insecurity across the state.

“What you are getting today is a support from government to boost your morale and productivity in safeguarding lives and property of all Ekiti residents”.