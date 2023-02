Ekiti Govt applauds FG over Ado – Akure road contract award

BY AYODELE ADESANMI

The Government of Ekiti State says it welcomes with gratitude the re-award of the Ado-Ekiti – Akure road contract by the Federal Government.

“The approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for inclusion of the road among other Federal Government roads to be fixed through the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Tax Credit Scheme comes as a great relief to our people who have suffered untold hardship on the road,” the government said in a statement on Thursday.

“It is also a vindication of the struggle of the government and people of the state in the last one year,” it added.

It is recalled that aside interventions by some prominent leaders in the state, Governor Biodun Oyebanji has stepped up engagement with relevant agencies of the Federal Government on the Ado – Akure road, among other issues, shortly after resumption of office.

“While government awaits the resumption of the new contractors on site, it urges the people, especially motorists, to show appreciable level of understanding for some inconveniences they may experience in the course of the road construction.

“The Ekiti State government also lauds NNPC Managing Director, Mele Kyari, and the entire management for accepting the funding arrangement for the road project.

“In similar vein, the State government is also thankful to the Federal Government for the award of the Ado – Ijan – Agbado – Ilumoba road contract.

READ ALSO: Osun REC misquoted on over-voting comment in gov poll…

“The government of Ekiti State is committed to the welfare of the citizens and will continue to collaborate with relevant government institutions and agencies as well as private sector players to advance the socio-economic and infrastructure development of the state,” the statement said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...