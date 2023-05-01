Ekiti begins assessment of LG projects

BY STEPHEN GBADAMOSI

Ekiti State Government has commenced a comprehensive assessment of all projects undertaken by the 16 local government areas and 22 Local Government Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

Said to be in line with its accountability policy, this is sequel to the release of funds to the councils for implementation of projects that have direct impact on the lives of the people.

The Project Assessment Committee, headed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Budget, Economic Planning and Performance Management, Niyi Adebayo, commenced the verification exercise last week with visits to some local government areas.

READ ALSO: India’s Ludhiana city hit by deadly gas leak

The local government areas that have been visited, according to the committee, include Efon, Ekiti South-West, Ijero, Moba, Oye and Ikole, among others.

Adebayo said the team was set up by the Governor Biodun Oyebanji with a mandate to go round the local government areas and verify all the projects for which the councils had received funding.

According to him, the assessment was also to ensure that the councils’ programmes and projects aligned with the State Development Plan.

The Assessment Team, according to him, would verify the number and location of all the projects, level of completion as well as quality of work done and present a comprehensive report to the governor for further action.

He said the Oyebanji-led administration was committed to ensuring that “every kobo of the taxpayers’ money released for projects is well utilised and properly accounted for.”

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com