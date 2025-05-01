Ekiti 2026: Oyebanji thanks pensioners over endorsement

By Ayodele Adesanmi

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has expressed gratitude to pensioners under the umbrella of the state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) for endorsing his re-election for a second term in office.

The pensioners had, during a programme held at their state secretariat in Ado-Ekiti, unanimously endorsed the Governor for a second term in office,

They said they would repay the good gestures of the Governor to them with their votes in the 2026 governorship election.

They praised Governor Oyebanji for placing a high premium on their wellbeing and welfare, thereby reversing high morbidity and mortality rates within their ranks.

Governor Oyebanji, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode, made available to newsmen appreciated the senior citizens for their sundry support for his administration and for their endorsement for a second term in office.

According to him “We appreciate our senior citizens for their support for this administration and for this endorsement. We do not take this show of love for granted.

“The endorsement means a lot to me and to us as a government, especially coming from our highly revered pensioners who are not politicians, but respected senior citizens whose main concern is the development and greatness of our dear State.

“I feel humbled, blessed and highly encouraged by this endorsement by our senior citizens, and I sincerely thank them. Prioritizing the welfare and wellbeing of workers and the senior citizens is a choice we have made from the inception of this administration. And this we shall continue to do conscientiously within available means”

Governor Oyebanji also expressed his appreciation to the leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC); Trade Union Congress (TUC), Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) and other professional bodies and trade unions that had earlier endorsed him for a second term in office.

He said “We appreciate the love and support of all workers in the state and our senior citizens in our quest for shared prosperity for all Ekiti State ”