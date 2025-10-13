Ejiro Umukoro’s ‘The Distortion of Hadassah’ Wins South-South Slot in YALP 2025

The 2025 edition of the Young Adult Literature Prize (YALP) has announced its regional finalists, with Ejiro Umukoro’s compelling novel, The Distortion of Hadassah, emerging as the South-South regional finalist from a pool of 106 entries.

The recognition underscores Umukoro’s growing influence in African literature and her continued commitment to exploring complex human experiences through fiction.

Umukoro, who first gained acclaim for her bestselling debut novel Distortion — a fiction-true crime hybrid centred on mental health and identity — has become a distinctive voice in contemporary Nigerian writing.

The book, which was approved by the Delta State Ministry of Education as a secondary school literature text, was selected by the United States Agency for Global Media as the Book of Discussion during the 2024 World Press Freedom Day.

It was also featured at the Lagos Arts and Book Festival’s CORA Book Trek for secondary schools in 2025 and received glowing reviews from major Nigerian and international outlets including BusinessDay, Arise News, The Guardian, ThisDay, TVC, Trust TV, and News Central, with mention by the Pulitzer Center for its bold portrayal of trauma, identity, and healing.

“This literary honour is exciting news to wrap the year,” Umukoro said, reacting to the announcement. “It gives me great joy to be selected as the South-South finalist for the Young Adult Literature Prize 2025.”

According to Jerry Adesewo, representative of The Youth Book and Literature Initiative (TYBLI), organisers of the prize, the competition received a record number of quality submissions this year.

“We are delighted to announce the regional finalists of the Young Adult Literature Prize 2025,” he said.

“We received an overwhelming response from talented writers across the country, and the quality of submissions was exceptional. We congratulate all our regional finalists and wish them the best of luck in the competition.”

The six regional finalists are:

E. R. Umukoro – The Distortion of Hadassah (South-South)

Ikemefuna Chinenyike Lawrence Ezemagu – Garden of Garget (South-East)

Sarah Yousuph – When the Road Curves (South-West)

Adoo Gyuur – Daughters of Ashes (North-Central)

Daniel Yohanna – A Boy From Far North (North-East)

Yusrah Bashir Gaga – My Darkest Nightmares (North-West)

Set across different regions of Nigeria, The Distortion of Hadassah follows the journey of eleven young adults grappling with identity, belonging, and opportunity in a fast-changing society. The novel explores themes of resilience and self-discovery, reaffirming Umukoro’s strength in crafting socially relevant and emotionally resonant narratives.

Each regional finalist will receive ₦500,000, while the overall winner will take home ₦1.5 million and a publishing deal.

The Young Adult Literature Prize (YALP) is an annual competition dedicated to promoting creative writing and literary excellence among emerging Nigerian writers. The initiative serves as a platform to nurture young voices and inspire the next generation of storytellers.