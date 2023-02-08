EJ Newton set to make new announcement on web3 partnerships

As an avid advisor in the entertainment-blockchain space, EJ Newton has built a proper advisory team that includes Netflix Executive Tamara Johnson, Former Vodacom Executive Dr N. Newton Denila, Top music executive and ex-Apple music & spotify Head, Austin Daboh among many others.

The goal of the team is to provide advisory and consulting to governments around the world in respect to entertainment and blockchain technology, its functionality and how to create a new work force in growing economies. Some of the most recent announcements include the work with the government of Malawi, the kingdom of Swaziland and also some updates from introductory meetings with the presidency of Zimbabwe.

After meetings in Malawi, the Minister of Labour, Vera Kamtukule said her ministry recognizes the potential of the creative sector in job creation as well as skills development, and she is optimistic that many young people in the country will benefit from the projects proposed by the EJ Newton led advisory group.

EJ Newton has also worked with major artists, producers and writers around the world and has been referred to as one of the key men in the growth of Afrobeats, and its subsequent crossover into the global scene.

