Eight Key ruling by the Presidential election tribunal

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) is currently ruling on petitions filed by opposition parties against the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the February 25th presidential election.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission had declared Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the polls.

But Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party challenged the declaration at the court.

With the tribunal still ruling on the petitions, here are eight top declarations by the PEPT so far:

●Senator Kashim Shettima Is Eligible To Contest.

●President Tinubu Academically Qualified To Contest For President.

●Fraud Case Against President Tinubu’s Not Proven

●President Tinubu was cleared of Drug Related Crimes In The US.

●Residents In Abuja Not Special, 25% In FCT Not Necessary To Become President.

●INEC is at liberty to choose its method of transmitting results.

● Evidence By Peter Obi didn’t prove he won the Presidential Election.

●Double Nomination Case Against Shettima is Incompetent.

