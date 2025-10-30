Eight dead after multiple truck collisions on Kara bridge

Eight people have been reported dead after trucks were involved in multiple collisions on Kara Bridge, inward Mowe, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The accidents that occurred on Thursday have caused severe gridlock on the expressway, with adjoining routes also affected.

In a post on X, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said a truck and a container-laden trailer went up in flames due to an accident.

Another truck conveying cartons of biscuits spilt its contents. At the same time, a separate container-laden trailer crashed into the bridge barrier, causing its carrier to fall into the river and block the road.

“There’s a report of a multiple-road crash where a truck and a container-laden trailer were in flames, another truck spilled its contents (cartons of biscuits) on the road, and a container-laden truck ran onto the barrier with its carrier falling off the bridge into the river, thereby blocking the entire road at Kara Bridge inward to Mowe,” the statement reads.

LASTMA confirmed “8 casualties recorded” and added that “Effort is on top gear for recovery and evacuation of the vehicles involved.”

This incident followed another collision on Wednesday evening along Otedola Bridge, involving a 14-tyre Scania truck and a 6-tyre Iveco mini-truck.

“Those vehicles engaged in a perilous contest for the right of way,” an impact that was “violent, resulting in significant vehicular damage and the severe injury of one of the drivers,” LASTMA reported.