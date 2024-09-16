Eid-el-Maulud: Keep supporting Tinubu, Ganduje begs Nigerians

.Urges Muslims to continue to pray for peace, stability, prosperity in Nigeria

By Tom Okpe

The All Progressives Congress, APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ummah Ganduje, has felicitated with Muslims Umar at the occasion of the year’s Eid-el Maulud, urging all Muslim, Nigerians to reaffirm trust and support behind President Bola Tinubu.

Ganduje, in a press statement he personally signed on Sunday, called on Muslims to continue to pray for peace, stability, and prosperity in our great nation.

He said: “In the spirit of this season, I urge all Nigerians to reaffirm their trust and backing for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he spearheads a comprehensive economic revitalisation agenda, underpinned by an unyielding passion for transformative change, aimed at elevating the standard of living for all Nigerians.”

Eid-El-Maulud is a yearly celebration that marks the birth of Prophet Mohammad, PBUH.

The statement further reads: “As the Muslim Ummah celebrates the birthday of the Prophet of Islam, Muhammad, Peace Be Upon Him I, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, extend my warmest congratulations to all Muslims in Nigeria and beyond.

“This auspicious occasion is a significant milestone in the Islamic calendar, and it serves as a reminder of the Prophet’s teachings of peace, love, and compassion. As we celebrate his birthday, we must reflect on his exemplary life and strive to emulate his noble qualities.

“The Prophet Muhammad, PBUH, was a shining example of leadership, wisdom, and kindness. His message of Islam is a beacon of hope and guidance for humanity. As we commemorate his birthday, we must recommit ourselves to the principles of justice, equality, and fairness that he espoused.

“As the National Chairman of the APC, I urge all party members to use this occasion to reflect on their faith and renew their commitment to the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad, PBUH. Let us work together to build a society that is just, equitable, and peaceful.

“May the blessings of Allah be upon us all, and may the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad, PBUH, continue to guide us on the path of righteousness.”