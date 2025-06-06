Eid el-Kabir: Senators Akpabio, Barau, Adeola Rejoice With Muslims

… Call For Unity, Support For The Needy

BY PATRICK WEMAMBU

As Muslims across Nigeria and around the world celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON, has extended his warm felicitations to the Muslim Ummah, praying that the sacred festival may usher peace, love, and unity to the nation.

In a statement through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, the Senate President said the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir reminds us of the importance of sacrifice, compassion, and kindness.

He said, “As we commemorate the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, we are reminded of the values of obedience, faith, and selflessness. I urge all Nigerians to embody these virtues, fostering a culture of peace, understanding, and cooperation.

“We also recognise the challenges our nation faces and the efforts of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to address them. His economic and fiscal reforms, though difficult, are yielding results and paving the way for a brighter future. I encourage all Nigerians to remain patient, resilient, and committed to our collective progress.

“Let us use this occasion to promote interfaith harmony, national unity, and development. May Allah bless our nation and grant us peace and prosperity.

“On behalf of my family, constituents, the 10th Senate and the entire National Assembly, I say Eid Mubarak to all Muslims.”

Likewise, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has felicitated with Muslims, emphasising the importance of unity among the citizens.

In a special Sallah message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, Senator Barau urged Muslims and indeed all Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for peace, unity and the country’s progress.

Barau, who is the First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, called on Nigerians to continue to pray for the well-being of the country and to offer their full support to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, adding that the President is genuinely working for peace and socio-economic prosperity of the Nation.

“I wish Muslims, and indeed all Nigerians, a memorable Eid-El-Kabir. This season reminds us to obey Allah’s instructions, as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim. True Muslims should adhere to peace, tolerance, justice and charity.

“In the spirit of this season, irrespective of our faith, let us rededicate and commit ourselves to the dreams and aspirations of building a strong, united, and economically sound country.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has demonstrated strong leadership and genuine commitment in addressing our country’s challenges. In the last two years, he has succeeded to a considerable extent in tackling our security challenges and stimulating our economy. By the grace of God, the fruit of the efforts will benefit all. We are on the path to prosperity,” he said.

To consolidate the successes recorded under this administration, Senator Barau said the National Assembly will continue formulating the necessary legislation to support the President in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda, designed to restore the country’s glorious days.

In a similar vein, Senator Solomon Adeola in a press statement signed by his Media Adviser, Chief Kayode Odunaro, has enjoined all Muslim faithful in his senatorial district and other Nigerians to pray for peace and the consolidation of the gains of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District urged adherents of the Islamic faith to adhere strictly to the teachings of Islam in the areas of sacrifice, love, brotherliness, piousness and peaceful coexistence. This, he argued, will significantly assist Nigeria in consolidating the observable gains of the Renewed Hope Agenda that is addressing systemic challenges inherited by President Tinubu two years ago.

Said he; “As the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently marks its two year in office with acclaimed positive indicators of escaping total collapse of the economy and achievements in socio-economic gains expected to continue trickling down to the masses, the nation needs security, peace, understanding and sacrifices to consolidate observable gains as well as deepen ongoing reformist development initiatives of Renewed Hope Agenda.”

While wishing all Muslim faithful a joyous celebration, Adeola said he will continue the effective representation that he is known for as a legislator among his constituents in Ogun West and elsewhere by ensuring that they continue to enjoy dividends of democracy through the Renewed Hope Agenda. And his facilitated programmes in the areas of education, provision of social amenities like roads, boreholes and transformers among others constituency empowerment programmes aimed at complementing efforts of government at all levels.