Eid-el-Kabir: Pray for peace, end to kidnapping, others – Osun APC urges Muslims

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Muslims faithful and urged them to utilize this period of renewal of faith and expression of thanksgiving to pray for peace to reign in Nigeria.

The party’s Directorate of Publicity, Research, and Strategy signed by its Director, Barr Kunle Oyatomi in a goodwill message to the faithful further called on the Muslims Ummah to pray for an end to kidnapping, banditry and incessant killing which dominated some parts of the country.

In his messages, the party congratulated the Muslims and called them to imbibe and uphold the lessons of love, charity, brotherliness, generosity, and peaceful coexistence which the festival teaches.

READ ALSO: Abducted Kogi monarch regains freedom

Oyatomi explained further that for Muslims and believers of other religions to be spiritually fulfilled in a joyous season like this, special privileged citizens are advised to think of the less privileged and poor people around them by extending their giving hands to them, saying that this is the basic fundamental for peace, love and unity which Islam teaches.

The message read: “We hope that all-important lessons of sacrifice, generosity, charity, love, obedience and brotherliness exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim would not be lost to the merriment of the festival but continue to be part of us all after the celebration.

“The entire people of Osun, Muslims and other believers should use the opportunity of this joyous festival of Eld el Kabir to pray for the APC led government of Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola which has been working assiduously to make life meaningful for the people of Osun with progressive landmark achievements.”