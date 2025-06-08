Eid-el-Kabir: Delta Muslim pilgrims pray for Tinubu, Oborevwori, Okowa

By Owen Akenzua

Muslim faithful from Delta State have joined others in the holy pilgrimage to Mecca for this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, to offer fervent prayers for President Bola Tinubu, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, and former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, seeking divine guidance and strength for their leadership.

They called on Muslims across the globe to live a life of sacrifice and selfless service to humanity in line with the injunctions of Allah and the Holy Quran.

The Chairman of Delta State Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board, Alhaji Auwal Tukur, who made the call while speaking at the ongoing Hajj in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Alhaji Tukur said the Eid-el-Kabir is spectacular in the life of a Muslim because of the obedience exhibited by Prophet Abraham in the Holy Quran when Allah asked him to sacrifice his son Ishmael.

He reminded Nigerians of the need to pray for peace, unity, and all-round development in the country, stressing that the Feast of Eid-el-Kabir should be used to promote love and give sacrificially to fellow human beings, regardless of tribe, religion, or social status.

He said the hajj was a platform to pray for the country and especially for Delta State and her political leaders.

He thanked Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for providing rams and food items to Muslims in Delta State.

He also thanked his predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, and Deltans for their love and care for Muslims and other non-indigenous of the state.

He called on anyone perpetrating criminal activities in Delta State to relocate, adding that the long arm of the law will soon catch up with them.

Alhaji Tukur gave assurance that Hausa, community, and other tribes in Delta were impressed with the leadership style of Governor Oborevwori, pledging 100% support to his MORE Agenda.

“We have a governor who cares for everybody, who has been supporting the Muslim community. That is why we deemed it necessary to organize a prayer for him. May God continue to assist him, to help him.

The Chief Imam of Ekiti State, Alhaji Abubakar Musa, who led other pilgrims in prayer in the Holy Land, said all hands must be on deck in calling on Allah to reverse ugly trends in Nigeria.

While offering special prayers for Governor Sheriff Oborowori, Senator Okowa, and Delta State, Muslims, prayed for more development and peace in Delta State.

Eid-el-Kabir, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, commemorates the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ishmael to Allah.

The Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam, which is a sacred journey of immense significance. It is mandatory for all physically and financially capable Muslims to embark on this trip in a lifetime.

According to the Holy Quran, Allah commanded Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, which Prophet Ibrahim did not hesitate to sacrifice to Allah.

Muslims throughout the world commemorate this day as a symbol of their faith, loyalty, and obedience to God’s will.

The festival is celebrated on the 10th day of Duhal Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic lunar calendar. In addition, it coincides with the commemoration of Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca.

Hajj holds its place in the Islamic calendar. It holds a special place in the hearts of Muslims, as it is one of the five pillars of Islam.