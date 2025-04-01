Eid El-Fitr: Pray for Tinubu to oust economic doldrum, security challenges – Ganduje

…assured Govts commitment to improve welfare, wellbeing of citizens’

By Tom Okpe

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has urged Nigeria’s to pray for the success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s efforts, to take the country out of its economic doldrum and security challenges.

He also, congratulated the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and across the world on the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, marking the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan, assuring of Federal Government’s commitment to improve welfare and wellbeing of the people.

According to a congratulatory message to the Muslim body by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu in Abuja on Monday, Dr Ganduje rejoiced with all Muslims for the spiritual renewal and discipline, attained during the sacred month of fasting with prayers, and devotion to Almighty God.

The two term Kano State Governor said: “The Muslim Ummah and Nigerians, must pray for President Tinubu, to succeed in his effort to take the country from economic doldrums and bringing to an end, the lingering security challenges.

“I assure you, Nigerians will not regret voting for President Tinubu after his first tenure.”

Ganduje, urged the faithful to uphold the virtues of piety, selflessness, and compassion that Ramadan represents, extending love and kindness to one another, especially the less privileged in the society.

“As Nigeria continues on its path of growth and development, I call on Muslims and all citizens to remain steadfast in promoting unity, peace, and National progress.

“The lessons of Ramadan, which is patience, sacrifice, and perseverance, are essential in fostering harmony, strengthening the nation’s democratic institutions.

“I commend Nigerians for their unwavering support for President Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ and, I assure you of the APC-led Government’s commitment to improving the welfare and well-being of all citizens.

“Once again, I extend my heartfelt felicitations, praying that Almighty God, accepts the prayers and sacrifices of the Muslim Ummah and grant them abundant blessings in this season of celebration,” Ganduje said.