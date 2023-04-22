Eid-el-Fitr: Minority Caucus urges National Renewal

By Tom Okpe

Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives, felicitates with Nigerians on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr which marked, successful completion of the Holy Ramadan fasting, urging them to leverage on the lessons of the Ramadan to pray for, and instill spiritual renewal in the country.

The caucus charges all citizens, especially leaders at all levels, to use the occasion to rekindle the virtues of self-restrain, rectitude, love, forgiveness, compassion for one another and above all, fear of the Almighty Allah, (SWT) in accordance with the teachings of the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

Ndudi Elumelu, Minority Leader in the House of Representatives said in a statement on Friday that the Holy Ramadan fasting and prayers offer us divine lessons in personal and collective discipline, peaceful coexistence, mutual understanding, honesty, transparency, adherence to rules and pursuit of justice are virtues, “we must imbibe and exhibit to guarantee the much-desired political stability and economic recovery at this critical time.

“Indeed, the essence of Eid-el-Fitr must pervade our national life if we must move forward and achieve greatness as a nation.

“We must resist all divisive and oppressive tendencies, stand against injustice, corruption and manipulations that have kept our nation on its knees.

As representatives of the people, we remain optimistic that by prayers, commitment and determination of all, our nation will surely come out of its present predicaments.”

The Minority Caucus wishes all Muslim faithful and the entire nation a blessed Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

