Eid-el-Fitr: I-G orders CPs, others to intensify security nationwide

..As NSCDC deploys 40,000 personnel nationwide

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Kayode Egbetokun, has directed Commissioners of Police (CPs) and Tactical Commanders to intensify security nationwide ahead of the Eid-el-fitr celebration.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The I-G also directed CPs and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), to ensure thorough deployment of officers and resources of the Force.

Egbetokun directed senior officers to ensure that the deployment covers critical locations, Eid prayer grounds and recreational centres.

He said the idea was to instill confidence among citizens and fun seekers.

The I-G enjoined officers and men of the Force to conduct comprehensive assessments of areas prone to threats, implement rigorous stop-and-search procedures as well as conduct raids on identified black spots.

He urged the personnel to employ other anti-crime strategies aimed at maintaining peace, and ensuring public safety throughout the country.

The police boss urged the deployed personnel to be professional and remain vigilant and respect citizens’ fundamental rights as they discharge their duties with utmost decorum and alertness.

Egbetokun enjoined the public to be law-abiding, adhere to security tips and respect law enforcement agents deployed at strategic locations for protection of lives and property.

The I-G extends his felicitations to the entire Muslim Ummah in the country as they celebrate the Eid-el-fitr, a festival that marks the end of Ramadan.

He urged Muslim faithful to celebrate and embrace the spirit of the occasion, while remaining vigilant and reporting all suspicious activities and persons to the police.

Meanwhile, in a bid to ensure adequate security across the country during the Eld-el-Fitr celebration, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 40,000 personnel.

A statement by the Corps Spokesperson, CSC Babawale Afolabi, on Monday in Abuja, said that the deployment was premised on the need to be proactive.

Afolabi stated that the NSCDC Commandant General, Ahmed Audi, had ordered state Commandants to deploy personnel to strategic locations and flash points.

He said that the Corps would deploy both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to nip in the bud all acts of criminalities before, during and after the Eid-El-Fitr celebration in various states.

He reiterated the need to strongly collaborate with sister security agencies while actively supervising the activities of personnel for effective service delivery.

Afolabi, while praying for peace across the nation, charged Muslim faithful to reflect on the Ramadan lessons of compassion, unity and mutual respect to one another.

He also noted the need to remember the most vulnerable and the poor, as he wished all Muslims happy Eid Mubarak.