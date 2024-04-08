Eid-el-fitr Celebration: Put Nigeria first, GYSAPEO encourages citizens

In the spirit of the Sallah celebration, the Global Youth Skills Acquisition and Poverty Eradication Organisation (GYSAPEO) Chuks Emmanuel, has tasked Nigerians to put the country first in their dealings.

GYSAPEO Founder, Ozegbe Emmanuel Chuks, in a statement yesterday, noted that there was no other country citizens have than Nigeria.

Chuks added that the current economic austerity, should not dampen the spirit of resilience of citizens, but that they should look at the opportunities imbedded in the challenges.

On his part, he said he would continue to assist young Nigerians especially those who want to venture into agriculture, with inputs.

According to him, “we are all aware that Nigeria is gruelling as a result of the economic hardship that has plunged millions of people into poverty.

“But in the spirit of Sallah, let us remain resolute and committed to the Nigerian dream of prosperity, food sufficiency, quality education and security of lives and property.

“On our part, we will double our efforts in helping young entrepreneurs and farmers. There is no better time than now for young people to fall in love with farming.

“Gone are the days when people think that farming is only meant for older people. These days, farmers are smiling to the bank.

“So, as we celebrate the Sallah let love lead. Let peace lead. Let resourcefulness guide our ways of life. I wish you all a fruitful celebration.”