EID-EL-FITR: APC Celebrates with Muslim Ummah

By Tom Okpe

The All Progressives Congress, APC, celebrates with Nigerians, especially the Muslim Ummah, on the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Fitr.

A very symbolic event in the Islamic calender, Eid-el-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of the month-long, dawn-to-dusk fast of Ramadan.

According to Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary of the Party in a statement on Sunday, the Party commended the Muslim faithfuls for a successful ending of the fast.

“We commend our Muslim faithful for their utmost devotion to Almighty God, in fervent prayers, sacrifice, charity and commitment to peace and unity of our dear country, throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

“As we celebrate, we implore our Muslim faithful to continue to exemplify the virtues and essence of Ramadan by sustaining their supplications, sacrifice, generosity, and tolerance as espoused by the Holy Qur’an and the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad, SAW.

“We also urge them to use the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr to further pray for our leaders and rededicate themselves to the collective task of achieving sustainable peace, progress and development of our dear country,” the statement added.