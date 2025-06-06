Eid al-Adha: Tuggar preaches unity, sacrifice, peace, condoles flood victims

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has called on Nigerians to embrace the core values of unity, sacrifice, and peace as the nation joins the global Muslim community in marking the Eid al-Adha celebration.

His message, rooted in spiritual reflection and national solidarity, was delivered in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Communications Strategy, Alkasim Abdulkadir.

Ambassador Tuggar extended warm greetings to the Muslim Ummah and to all Nigerians, describing Eid al-Adha as “a festival marked by reflection, sacrifice, and renewed faith in the Almighty.”

He noted that the occasion presents an opportunity for Nigerians to draw strength from the teachings of faith and apply them to building a more peaceful and just society.

“Eid al-Adha is a time of deep spiritual significance. It calls on us to emulate the virtues of obedience, resilience, and selflessness, as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim (AS), and as reinforced in the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

“These timeless values are crucial not only in our personal lives but in the continued effort to build a peaceful and just society.” the statement read.

The Minister urged Muslim faithful to use the sacred occasion to pray for peace and stability, not only within Nigeria but also in troubled regions around the world.

He specifically mentioned Gaza, Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo as areas in desperate need of divine intervention and global solidarity.

“We must not forget those enduring pain and hardship across the globe. Let our prayers this Eid reach the people of Gaza, Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, where innocent lives continue to be affected by violence and conflict.” He said

On the home front, Ambassador Tuggar expressed deep concern for internally displaced persons (IDPs) within Nigeria, many of whom face ongoing hardship.

He prayed for their lasting relief and the restoration of their dignity, urging Nigerians to extend compassion and support to the vulnerable.

He also sympathized with the people of Mokwa in Niger State, following the devastating floods of May 28 that claimed lives and damaged properties.

“We stand in solidarity with the victims of the Mokwa floods and call on all Nigerians to support humanitarian efforts and stand in unity with the affected families,” he said.

Highlighting the significance of service and courage, the Minister paid tribute to Nigeria’s frontline officers who continue to safeguard the country’s peace and security. He described their unwavering dedication as “an inspiration to all.”

As part of his message, Ambassador Tuggar reaffirmed his commitment to pursuing Nigeria’s foreign policy goals through principled and proactive diplomacy.

This is as he stressed that the country’s global engagements would continue to reflect its core values and aspirations for peace and development.

“As we mark this sacred festival, let us draw strength from its message and recommit ourselves to shared humanity, unity of purpose, and national renewal,” he added.