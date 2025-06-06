Eid-al-Adha: Atiku urges sacrifice, compassion

By Tunde Opalana

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, extends heartfelt congratulations to Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, emphasizing the importance of embodying the festival’s core values of sacrifice and devotion to God.

In a press statement released by his media office on Thursday, Atiku encouraged Muslims to seek God’s mercies through prayers for the nation during this sacred period.

He stated, “The essence of Eid-al-Adha, rooted in the traditions of Prophet Ibrahim and upheld by Prophet Muhammad, calls us to reflect kindness and peace in our lives.”

The Waziri Adamawa urged Muslims to extend charity to the less privileged, noting, “kindness and generosity are integral to our faith – values we must uphold not only during this celebration but at all times.”

He also called on leaders at all levels to embrace compassion and sacrifice, as exemplified by the festival.

“Leadership demands forbearance and commitment to the greater good. I appeal to those in authority to show compassion and prioritize the welfare of the people, in line with God’s command,” he said.

Atiku concluded by advocating for peace and unity, encouraging Nigerians to pray for harmony in their homes and society during this sacred time.