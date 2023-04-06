Ego ‘Eclais’ Okere: From Enugu to Canada, A Rising Star in the Music Industry

Ego ‘Eclais’ Okere, a talented Nigerian singer, songwriter, and indigenous rapper, was born and raised in the Abakpa ghetto in Enugu state, Nigeria.

Her love for music was evident from a young age, especially for rap. She attended Trans Ekulu Girls high school and completed her O’level in 2014. Despite her passion for music, her parents encouraged her to pursue a degree in economics, which she eventually completed.

In 2019, Eclais moved to Canada to further her education and pursue a career in music. Today, she is recognized as one of the female underground Nigerian artists making waves in Toronto.

Recently, Eclais released the music video for her single “OOUUU (Ohhhh),” which has been receiving steady airplay on television stations across Nigeria. The video was shot on location in Toronto by the budding video director GH Cali.

The release of “OOUUU (Ohhhh)” marks Eclais’s return to the music scene after a brief hiatus, during which she focused solely on her education. She is undoubtedly an artist to watch out for, and it will come as no surprise if her name resonates globally in the coming years.

Despite facing numerous challenges in her career, Eclais’s passion for music has remained unwavering. She is a rising star in the industry, and her unique style and captivating lyrics set her apart from other artists. Her journey from Enugu to Canada is a testament to the endless possibilities that await young and talented individuals who are willing to pursue their dreams.

As Eclais continues to make her mark in the music industry, her fans eagerly anticipate more music from her. Her journey is just beginning, and with her talent and determination, she is destined for greatness.