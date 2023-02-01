Egba Summit wants FG to create free trade zone in Egbaland

By Temitope Adebayo

The Egba Economic Summit has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to create a free a free trade zone in Egbaland.

The President of the group, Chief Shina Luwoye said this at a session with legislative candidates of Ogun Central Senatorial District of the state on Tuesday in Abeokuta.

Luwoye decried the neglect of Egbaland by various governments on economic projects for the development of the zone.

“There’s a need for a free trade zone in Egbaland. I must point out that all the economic projects that have been embarked on by various governments in Ogun State have always been cited elsewhere.

“The airport was taken away from us; a trade zone in the western part of Egbaland. What do we have to get as economic stimulators?

“Therefore as Egba economic summit, we use this forum to impress it on the Federal Government of Nigeria and all concerned agencies that we want a free trade zone in Egba land,” he said.

Luwoye, a former president of PENGASSAN, said that “engagement is one of the legs of the tripod on which Egba Economic Summit stands; the two others being advocacy and affirmative action”.

He said that the engagement forum allowed Egba people to listen to candidates of each of the political parties and appraise them on how prepared and competent for the tasks ahead.

Luwoye added that the Egba Economic Summit sought to enlighten the citizenry and re-orientate them from tokenism and monetary demands which largely short-changed everyone.

Reeling out the history of Egba, Luwoye recalled that the Egba United government was a robust and effective government with a balance of power and governance fairly distributed among all in various homesteads.

“The quality and per capita access to public infrastructure in Egbaland at that time was nowhere in West Africa. People felt the impact of good governance.

“We are a sophisticated people who should be more concerned about benefits for the society and the greatest number of citizens more than selves,” he added.

Luwoye urged the candidates who eventually win to effectively bridge the yawning gap between elected lawmakers and their constituents at the 10th Assembly.

This, according to him, could be done by having periodic meetings that would update citizens on proceedings to get their buy-in and concurrence on issues.

“We should raise the bar of governance by asking for life-enhancing projects that will catalyse speedy development of the country and Egbaland in particular.

“There are much more areas that we can use the legislative and lobbying prowess, that is our pedigree, to secure our future unborn generations and nation,” Luwoye said.

The candidates who spoke separately promised to sponsor bills that would in turn become acts of parliament for the overall good of Ogun Central and Nigeria at large.

