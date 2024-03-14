Efficiency, accountability, transparency ‘ll be my watchwords – Minister

By Tom Okpe

Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, (SDIGA) Zephaniah Jisalo has vowed to act with efficiency, accountability and transparency to achieve laid down objectives of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led administration’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda.’

He also said the strategies encompass supporting local production, reducing imports and supporting farmers.

Jisalo made this known on Wednesday, while launching the Ministry’s five year strategic plan, at the Shehu Musa Yar’Dua Centre, Abuja.

He said: “We understand that to achieve our objectives, we must act with efficiency, accountability, and transparency.

“This Plan provides a clear direction, yet remains flexible to adapt to the evolving needs and dynamics of our society and global landscape.

“Our strategies encompass supporting local production, reducing imports, supporting our farmers, nurturing emerging sectors, empowering the vulnerable, and ensuring accessible healthcare, education, and housing.

“Furthermore, it underscores the importance of collaboration and partnerships, harnessing collective strength of Governments, businesses, civil society, and citizens alike.”

The former lawmaker also said with unwavering determination and sense of shared purpose, the Ministry will execute this Plan meticulously, having knowledge of the trust bestowed upon us.

“It is our aspiration that through this roadmap, we can catalyse Nigeria’s aspiration towards a future, where every citizen enjoys the fruits of a thriving economy and promise of a brighter tomorrow.

“I have the distinct honour and privilege to present strategic plan of the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, in line with the visionary ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“This comprehensive five-year plan, (2024-2028) stands as a proof, to our steadfast dedication to advancing transformative roadmap of Mr President.

“The ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ represents an unwavering commitment to rejuvenate our nation, guided by a set of principles, firmly anchored in progress, innovation, and inclusivity.

“It is a vision that looks beyond our current challenges and envisions a Nigeria that thrives economically, socially, politically and environmentally.

“This Plan is not just a document, it is a proof of our dedication to fulfilling aspirations of our citizens.

“At the helm of our responsibilities is the task to effect special assignments as mandated by the President, aimed at fostering grassroots development and effective policy implementation.

“Our duty involves diligent monitoring and authorization of payments for constituency projects, evaluating policies and projects across Government bodies, and fostering harmonious relations, within the tiers of Government and International entities.

“The ‘Renewed Hope Agenda,’ therefore, resonates with the essence of our Ministry, and we strive to be the encouragement for realising this agenda.

“Our focus aligns with the key principles of job creation, innovation, economic growth, social development, sustainability and inclusivity, particularly youth and vulnerable populations to combat extremism, and promote national security.”

In her earlier address, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Ibiene Patricia Robert said the occasion was historic as it’s the first time the Ministry would be having a strategic plan since its creation and perhaps, could be among the very few Ministries that have developed their sectoral plans in response to Mr President’s directive for all Ministries, Departments and Agencies, (MDAs) to align their policies, programmes and projects in line with the priorities of the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda.’

She said the Ministry is unique in its mandate and functions as they cut across all Government sectors, giving it strategic position to be involved in various multi-sectoral and inter-sectoral activities for National growth and development especially, in the socio-economic aspects.

“This key role gives the Ministry, leverage to contribute immensely through active engagement across the three tiers and levels of Government towards national growth and development in Nigeria.”

The permanent Secretary said the plan will be operationalized annually by providing a detailed roadmap for implementation, outlining responsible departments/agencies, specific activities, timeframes, costs, key performance indicators, (KPIs) and expected impacts to enable the Ministry contribute to the vision for a better Nigeria.

“Our objective is to provide comprehensive coverage of these projects, demonstrating our dedication to effective monitoring and accountability.

“We believe this approach will enhance transparency and foster engagement with our stakeholders,” Ibiene added.