Effects of attacks on farmer could be catastrophic than hunger crisis – Expert warns FG

By Tunde Opalana

A development expert, Ntiedo Ekott has warned the Federal Government to take proactive steps in curtailing the incessant attacks on farmers in parts of the country to avert crisis that could worsen national stability and development.

Presently, he said continued violence against farmers is undermining Nigeria’s efforts to achieve food security and economic stability as millions are being pushed further into hunger and poverty as a result of widespread displacement, reduced agricultural output, and soaring food prices.

While the government has promised to improve security, the persistent attacks reveal a need for stronger, more coordinated action.

Ekott in an article titled “No Farmer No Food: Attacks on farmers fuel Nigeria’s hunger crisis” on the platform of the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), a West African media innovation and development think-tank, said, the continuous killings of farmers in Nigeria pose a severe threat to the nation’s food security, economic stability, and rural livelihoods.

According to him, the escalating violence against farmers has created a climate of fear that forces many to abandon their homes and relocate to safer areas.

He added that this mass displacement not only affects local food production but also disrupts supply chains, leading to food shortages and price surges that disproportionately affect the poor and vulnerable.

Ekott said “despite repeated assurances by the government (Tinubu administration) of an improving security landscape, recent events in states like Plateau, Edo, Ondo, Borno, and Benue indicate that attacks on farmers are still far from ending.

“The increasing frequency and brutality of these attacks undermine public confidence in the government’s ability to secure rural communities. The violence by armed groups such as Boko Haram, bandits, and suspected herdsmen has made it nearly impossible for farmers to cultivate their land safely, leading to a decline in agricultural output.

“The implications of these killings extend beyond immediate loss of life, as they significantly disrupt food production, drive up food prices, cause hunger and worsen the already dire economic hardship facing millions of Nigerians.

“With inflation already soaring, the ongoing violence has further pushed essential food items beyond the reach of many households, contributing to worsening hunger and malnutrition across the country.”

Warning the Federal Government, he said “If Nigeria fails to act swiftly and decisively, the consequences could be catastrophic; not just for food production, but for the nation’s overall stability and development”.

He recalled that the beginning of 2025 has witnessed an alarming increase in violent attacks on farming communities, perpetrated by a mix of insurgents, bandits, and armed herdsmen, especially in the northern regions where these attacks are consistent.

Figures according to him revealed that “On January 12 over 40 farmers and fishermen were executed by Boko Haram militants in Dumba, Borno State. Amnesty International reported that the terrorists rounded up and shot the victims at close range, underscoring the brutality and persistence of insurgency in the region.

“This attack not only devastated the local farming economy but also reinforced the atmosphere of fear that has made it increasingly difficult for rural dwellers to engage in agricultural activities without constant threats to their lives.

“Edo State has similarly witnessed a surge in violence against farmers. On March 12, suspected armed militants attacked seven farming communities in Ovia South-West Local Government Area, leaving at least 22 people dead. A week earlier, 25 farmers were killed in a similar attack, while two more were murdered at Eware and Iyoba villages.

“These repeated attacks have left farmlands abandoned, with displaced farmers unable to return to their primary source of livelihood. The ripple effect of these killings extends beyond the immediate victims, as local food supply chains are being severed, causing scarcity and rising food costs.

“In Ondo State, reports indicate that more than 20 farmers were massacred by suspected herdsmen in Akure North Local Government Area. Survivors recounted how the attackers shot indiscriminately, causing mass casualties and instilling fear in the population.

“The increasing frequency of these attacks suggests a failure of security interventions to protect vulnerable farming communities. As a result, many farmers abandon their farmlands and seek refuge in urban areas, where they face economic hardship and unemployment.

“The crisis escalated further in April 2025 with an attack in Sokoto State. On April 3, notorious bandit leader Bello Turji and his men reportedly killed 11 farmers in Lugu town, Isa Local Government Area. According to local sources, the attack occurred in the early hours of Wednesday as Turji and his gang were returning from a Sallah visit.

” A resident, Basharu Altine Giyawa, confirmed that the community had alerted security agencies about Turji’s movements earlier, but no effective response was received. This attack once again highlights the growing impunity of armed groups and the failure of security measures to protect vulnerable rural populations.

“Benue State, often called Nigeria’s food basket due to its rich agricultural output, has also experienced relentless attacks. At least 23 persons have reportedly been killed in a series of coordinated attacks across four Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Benue State. The affected LGAs include Guma, Logo, Ukum, and Kwande.

“Also, at least 56 people are reported to have been killed as suspected nomadic cattle herders carried out twin attacks in central Nigeria’s Benue and Nasarawa States. These incidents follow a pattern of violence that has continued to devastate rural farming communities.

“In August 2024,at least 30 people were killed in an attack on Ayati village, while a broader assessment indicated that 165 farmers were killed across multiple states within the same year. The situation is particularly dire given the state’s crucial role in supplying staple foods to both urban and rural markets.

“In Plateau State, the violence has shown no signs of abating. At least 51 people were reportedly killed by gunmen in a single attack, according to residents and Amnesty International. This mass killing comes just two weeks after deadly clashes in another part of the state claimed dozens of lives”.

Accordingly, he said, “the rising insecurity in these regions directly impacts Nigeria’s food production capacity.

“With farmers being displaced or killed, vast farmlands remain uncultivated, leading to lower yields. Crops are left to rot, and supply chain disruptions result in significant post-harvest losses,” he said, adding that a key consequence of these disruptions is the skyrocketing prices of food items.

He also said the rural-urban food supply chain has been further strained, increasing hunger and malnutrition, especially among low-income households.

These, he said, has attracted global concerns as the “International organisations have also raised concerns about Nigeria’s food security outlook. The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP) projected in their 2025 Global Food Crisis Report that over 31 million Nigerians could face acute food insecurity by mid-year if urgent interventions are not implemented. Reduced agricultural exports and increased reliance on food imports worsened the crisis, placing additional pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves.”

Commenting on government response and reality, he said the Tinubu administration has consistently claimed that security is improving, yet the reality on the ground suggests otherwise.

He said the effectiveness of the government’s security strategies is in doubt because attacks on farmers continue, despite increased military deployments and counterinsurgency efforts.

“The persistent killings in these states and beyond highlight glaring gaps in Nigeria’s security framework, particularly in rural areas where most of the nation’s food is produced,” he submitted.

In his recommendations, Ekott said “the federal and state governments must deploy well-equipped, community-based security personnel in high-risk farming areas to ensure proactive protection and quick response to threats before they escalate.

“The government should implement land tenure reforms to prevent farmer-herder clashes, while local leaders and civil society groups facilitate community dialogues to foster peaceful coexistence.

“Farmers should be empowered through access to improved seeds, storage facilities, irrigation, and training in climate-smart practices to reduce losses and ensure stable food production even during crises. This can be done by both private and government agencies.

_Security forces should improve intelligence networks in rural areas, work more closely with local informants and farmers, and ensure swift action on threats to prevent attacks and reduce impunity. Enhancing security in these areas will directly improve food production and reduce rural unemployment.”