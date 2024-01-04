EFCC to Arrest Buhari’s Minister over Alleged N37.1bn Fraud

A former minister of humanitarian affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq, faces imminent arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly misappropriating N37.1 billion during her tenure.

Farouq, wife of former Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, refused to honour the EFCC’s summons to answer questions about the suspicious funds allegedly diverted through a contractor, James Okwete.

The former minister who served under the administration of former president Muhammadu Buhari was to voluntarily appear before investigators at the EFCC’s headquarters on Wednesday.

“Hajia Sadiya didn’t show up at our office today (Wednesday) for interrogation. In fact, she kept interrogators waiting for hours. “Meanwhile, our operatives may arrest her this week and bring her in for questioning if she fails to show up tomorrow (Thursday),” the Punch Newspaper quoted an EFCC official as saying.