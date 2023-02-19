EFCC speaks on raiding Tinubu’s Lagos Residence

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has denied raising the residence of the Presidential Candidate All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement sent to POLITICS NIGERIA on Sunday, the commission described reports of the raid as ‘False’.

The statement read; “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to a report circulating in the social media, claiming that operatives of the Commission raided the home of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming presidential elections and recovered a humongous sum of N400billion.”

“The Commission wishes to state that no such operation was carried out by the EFCC. The public is enjoined to disregard the report as fake news.”

