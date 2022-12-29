EFCC set to auction 144 forfeited Lagos, Abuja mansions, others seized from convicted politicians, public servants

BY BENJAMIN OMOIKE

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has listed for auction 144 luxury houses and lands seized from convicted politicians, public servants, business moguls and internet fraudsters, as proceeds of their corrupt practices ranging from money laundering and fraud to misappropriation of funds and fraudulent diversion, among others.

According to documents exclusively obtained by our Correspondent, 58 of the houses and lands are in Lagos State; 39 in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja; 19 in Rivers State; seven in Kwara State; six in Anambra State; four in Oyo State; three in Edo; two in Kaduna; two in Cross River, and one each in Ebonyi, Gombe, Delta, and Osun States.

Some of the properties include a three-bedroom apartment unit with a one-room boys’ quarters located at Foreshore Estate off Onikoyi Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, and Flat 1, Heritage Court Estate, Rivers State, among others.

When contacted for the names of the owners, EFCC spokesperson Wilson Uwujaren, said he had no such information.

“I don’t have the names of the owners,” Uwujaren simply said.

It was, however, gathered that some of the houses belonged to some ex-governors, ministers, government contractors and notorious internet fraudsters.

Meanwhile, the commission has urged Nigerians to bid for the properties, which have been forfeited to the Federal Government.

The anti-graft agency said interested individuals and corporate organisations must not have been prosecuted by the EFCC.

Our correspondent reports that bid forms have been uploaded and can be downloaded from the EFCC website.

