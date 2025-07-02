July 2, 2025
image
News

EFCC operatives arrest 31 suspected internet fraudsters in Nassarawa

By DailyTimesNGR DailyTimesNGR 82 No comment
EFCC

By Andrew Orolua

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 31 suspected internet fraudsters in Nasarawa State.

They were arrested on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at Nasarawa Toto, Nasarawa State, following credible intelligence on their suspected involvement in internet-related offences.

READ ALSO: Tuggar charts path for deeper Afro-Caribbean unity in Saint Lucia

Items recovered from them include several exotic phones and laptops.

They will soon be charged to court, a statement by the agency spokesperson Dele Oyewale stated.

Tags:

DailyTimesNGR DailyTimesNGR

Related Posts

COVID-19: Nigeria in desperate need of RNA kits – NCDC boss

By Ihesiulo Grace

Driver, 3 others die in crash in Delta

By Ihesiulo Grace

Nigeria Air will create 70,000 jobs – Minister

By Ihesiulo Grace

Leave a Reply