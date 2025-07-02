EFCC operatives arrest 31 suspected internet fraudsters in Nassarawa

By Andrew Orolua

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 31 suspected internet fraudsters in Nasarawa State.

They were arrested on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at Nasarawa Toto, Nasarawa State, following credible intelligence on their suspected involvement in internet-related offences.

Items recovered from them include several exotic phones and laptops.

They will soon be charged to court, a statement by the agency spokesperson Dele Oyewale stated.