EFCC nabs suspect impersonating Nollywood actor, Fredrick Leonard

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested the duo of Charles Osaigbovo and Evans Obayaedo, who impersonated Nigerian actor and movie producer, Fredrick Leonard, for their alleged involvement in love scam, computer-related fraud and obtaining money under false pretence to the tune of £38,000.

The suspects were arrested, following a petition written by a British national, against Leonard,

The petitioner alleged that she met Leonard on the social media platform, TikTok, and later became lovers.

She also alleged that Leonard approached her with a proposal to invest in a film production.

According to her, a sum of £38,000 was transferred to the suspects as investment in the purported film production.

She petitioned the EFCC after she realised she had been duped and all efforts to recover her money yielded no result.

Investigations revealed that the suspects, who were later arrested in Ibadan, Oyo State, had been impersonating Leonard to defraud unsuspecting people on social media.

The suspects will be charged to court once the investigation is concluded.

