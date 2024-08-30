EFCC nabs 24 suspected fraudsters in Benin

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday August 28, 2024 arrested 24 suspected internet fraudsters at different locations within Benin City.

The suspects were arrested based on actionable intelligence regarding their suspected involvement in internet- related fraud.

Items recovered from them include 11 exotic cars, laptops and phones

They would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.