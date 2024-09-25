EFCC investigates officers over N15m bribe allegation by cross-dresser, Bobrisky

Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede has ordered immediate investigation of alleged bribery allegations imputed to some officers of the Commission by Idris Okuneye(a.ka.a Bobrisky) in a viral video circulating across the country.

Okuneye, an ex-convict had alleged in the video powered by Martins Vincent Otse( a.k.a VeryDarkMan) that some unnamed officers of the EFCC collected the sum of N15,000,000( Fifteen Million Naira only) from him to drop money laundering charges against him.

In a swift reaction, the EFCC’s boss has constituted a Team of Investigators to critically look into the allegations.

To this end, the Commission hereby invites both Okuneye and Otse to make themselves available at its Lagos Directorate to assist investigators unearth the alleged bribery.

The EFCC wishes to assure the public that the allegations would be thoroughly investigated and the result of the findings made public accordingly. The Commission is committed to its core values of integrity, courage, professionalism and collaboration at all times.