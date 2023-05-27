EFCC inaugurates Zero Tolerance Club in Uniport

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Port Harcourt Zonal Command, on Thursday, May 25, 2023 inaugurated a Zero Tolerance Club at the University of Port Harcourt, Choba, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, charged students of the institutions to imbibe the core values of the Club which are integrity, discipline and honesty; and shun all forms of corruption.

Bawa who was represented by ACE I Ahmed. M. Ghali, Commander, Port Harcourt Zonal Command charged the students to stay away from internet fraud activities.

“We look at all of you sitting here today, you are the future leaders of this nation. In fighting corruption, you must first begin from the bottom not from the top. It must start from the youth. We are here today to guide you, lead you through the right channel. There is no short cut in life, if you want to be great, you have to work towards being great. Shun corruption and embrace hard work…Remember your past and be hard working. Make your parents proud”, he said.

Speaking earlier during a visit to the Vice Chancellor, Professor Owunari Abraham Georgewill, the Commander stated that the launch of the club is a proactive measure by the EFCC to engage the youth to embrace the fight against corruption. “The EFCC has been fighting the menace of corruption but one of it is the notorious issue of internet fraud, cybercrimes, yahoo-yahoo which is mostly seen among our youths especially undergraduates. We are here to sensitize them on how to shun vices”, he said.

Responding, Professor Georgewill, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration, Professor Clifford Ofurum, commended the initiative by the Commission. “The initiative for which we are gathered here is very laudable because at no time in the history of this country have we faced these kinds of difficulties””, he said.

The Dean of Students Affairs, Professor Wokocha Chima Chibuike who is also the patron of the Club, thanked the EFCC for the choice of Uniport to launch the Club.

Also, Godwin Isaac Chinedu, President of the Club expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the EFCC for establishing the club in the school. “I am excited and being the President of the EFCC Zero Tolerance Club, I promise to work together with my team to ensure that the aim of this Club is achieved”.

About 42 students took the oath of service

In a related development, 95 students of City College and Corona Secondary School, Makurdi, Benue State, today took oath of membership of the EFCC Integrity Club. The students were inducted into the Club at separate events by CSE Adeniran Adebayo Samuel, Head, Public Affairs Department, Makurdi Zonal Command, on behalf of the Executive Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

