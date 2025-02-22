EFCC hands over recovered $132,362.43, N78,566,324.81 to foreign victims of fraud

BY ANDREW OROLUA

As a gesture of its commitment to tackling economic and financial crimes and offering restitution to victims of fraudulent practices, the Federal Government on Friday handed over a total sum of $132,362.43 and N78,566, 324. 81 recovered from local fraudsters to American, Spanish and Swiss victims

The unprecedented ceremony was conducted by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, whose operatives recovered the sums and other properties from local fraudsters in the country.

An impressive event which was held at the EFCC’s corporate headquarters in Jabi, Abuja would create a positive indelible marks on Nigerians image on the eyes of foreigners. According to EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale, speaking at the event the Executive Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede expresses his delight over the event

He observed that, “the event is a demonstration of the commitment of the federal government of Nigeria and that of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the fight against corruption and financial crimes.

It is also “a commitment to good governance, a commitment to stimulating the economy and a commitment to prove to the entire world that Nigeria is not a safe haven for financial crimes, a commitment to international cooperation and international synergy in the fight against financial crimes, which you will agree with me, has become a global crime.”

Speaking further, he said. “We are here to demonstrate that the federal government of Nigeria, through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC is ready to do everything possible to prevent financial crimes from being perpetrated in our system. And when one has taken place, to investigate where assets are involved, to trace, to recover and where necessary, prosecute.

“We don’t just recover, we restitute the victims. We are here this morning to restitute those who were victimized through the perpetration of economic and financial crimes. It is important to know that once proceeds of crime are recovered, the most responsible thing to do is to restitute the victims.

Handed over in addition to money are vehicles and real estate to citizens of Spain, United States of America and Switzerland.

Acting Ambassador of Spain to Nigeria, Maria Higon Velasco received the sum of $1,300 (One Thousand Three Hundred Dollars) and evidence of N30 million already transferred to the Embassy of Spain in Nigeria for onward transmission to a victim, Maria Del Rosario San Jose.

Florent Geel, Senior Political Officer, First Secretary, Embassy of Switzerland received $100,011.43 (One Hundred Thousand, Eleven Dollars and Forty-three Cents on behalf of a victim, Chantai Helene Lavancy, formerly known as Chantai Helene Maeder.

Charles Smith, Legal Attache, Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, Embassy of the United States received the sum of $7,344 (Seven Thousand, Three Hundred and Forty-Four Dollars); N7,963,483.35 (Seven Million, Nine Hundred and Sixty-three Thousand, Four Hundred and Eighty-three Naira, Thirty-five Kobo), and Bitcoin cryptocurrency valued at $4,470.00 (Four Thousand, Four Hundred and Seventy Dollars) on behalf of the United States Embassy in Nigeria for onward transmission to a victim, Maria Jesus Brockell.

Also received by Smith was Mercedes Benz E550 4Matic Chasis No:WDDHF9AB6AA111112, Mercedes Benz C450 AMG with Chasis No: WDD20J0641F282467, and one residential bungalow, located at 17/19 Seaman Street, Unguwar Maigero, Kaduna, Kaduna State on behalf of the United States Embassy in Nigeria for onward transmission to the crime victim.

Additionally, Smith received the sum of $7,527 (Seven thousand, Five Hundred and Twenty-seven Dollars) on behalf of the United States Embassy in Nigeria for onward transmission to the victim of the crime, Michael Smith. He also received the sum of $11,710.00 (Eleven Thousand, Seven Hundred and Ten Dollars) on behalf of the United States Embassy in Nigeria for onward transmission to the crime victim, Cheryle Williams.

Lastly, Smith received the sum of N32,639,358.11 (Thirty-Two Million, Six Hundred and Thirty-nine Thousand, Three Hundred and Fifty-eight Naira, Eleven Kobo) on behalf of the United States Embassy in Nigeria for onward transmission to the crime victim, Marva Marrow.

In her remarks, her Excellency Velasco expressed gratitude, adding that “This is a sign of the collaboration between Nigeria and Spain and we are very grateful for this collaboration.”

Smith said “As the FBI Legal Attache and the representative of the US government I want to say we personally appreciate this. Many here may not understand what the impact this does to the victims. This gives them complete closure and it allows them to feel whole again. So we really do appreciate and we thank the EFCC. The EFCC is just not operating in Nigeria. The EFCC is a major global contender and you should recognize that every time.”

On behalf of the government of Switzerland, Geel I thanked the government of Nigeria and EFCC for the recovery and restitution.

“I thank the Nigerian government and especially the EFCC for the work they have done to combat internet fraud and other financial crimes. Today’s restitution of money obtained from a Swiss citizen demonstrates the effectiveness but also integrity, professionalism, courage and collaboration that occur between Nigeria and Switzerland. So, thank you for this exemplary collaboration and work in making the digital world safer and better regulated. Switzerland will continue to work alongside the Nigeria government in the service of the security of our respective people. So thank you again,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary, Foreign Affairs Ministry, Umar Ahmed, thanked Olukoyede for his efforts in the anti-corruption fight and conveyed the felicitation of the Honorable Minister for Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar and the ministry to the EFCC and the Nigerian government.

According to him, “This is really an unprecedented development, and you cannot believe the impact that this development will have on the mandate of the ministry, because it makes our work a whole lot easier because it really enhances the credibility of Nigeria in the international scene. And it will also go a long way in restoring investors’ confidence in the country.

And the ministry is very well with you in pursuing this mandate and want to thank you for this initiative. It demonstrates the support of our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the fight against corruption and also in strengthening the EFCC in carrying out its mandate. All of us in the ministry are really happy with this development and we’ll keep on working with you and supporting you and in carrying your mandate.”