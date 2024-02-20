EFCC grills ex Kwara Gov over alleged diversion of N10bn

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday grilled a former Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed over an alleged diversion of N10billion during his tenure.

Ahmed, who was governor of Kwara State from 2007 to 2015, was grilled ahead of his impeding trial by the anti graft agency.

Ahmed will have his day at the Federal High Court, Ilorin where he is expected to be arraigned anytime soon.

Unconfirmed reports indicated on Monday that the former governor was detained by the Kwara Command of the anti graft agency.

READ ALSO: Delta is blessed to have had Uduaghan as governor says…

Ahmed had been reporting to the agency’s zonal command in the last few weeks following his subsisting administrative bail.

The Nation quoted a source as saying the former governor was interrogated on the diversion and mismanagement of N10 billion funds of the Kwara State Government during his tenure as governor of Kwara State.

The EFCC started its investigation of the ex governor since 2019 alleged diversion, misappropriation of funds and money laundering.