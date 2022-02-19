EFCC denies its official stole N10.9bn from NIA funds found in Ikoyi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied the “theft” of N10.9billion belonging to the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) by its official.

On April 12, 2017, the EFCC uncovered about $43.5million, £27,800 and N23.2 million inside Apartment 7B, Osborne Towers in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo chaired a presidential investigation committee that grilled the sacked NIA DG, Ayo Oke, ex-EFCC chairman Ibrahim Magu, among others.

A Brigadier General, Jafaru Mohammed, is accused of stealing a chunk of the money to purchase properties now forfeited to the Federal Government.

Mohammed is currently the Director of Finance and Administration, Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

In 2017, the senior officer was appointed by Magu to oversee the N13billion found in Ikoyi. The EFCC was then in charge of NIA bank accounts.

In a statement at the weekend, EFCC Head of Media, Wilson Uwujaren said Mohammed was not its staff.

The spokesman noted that claim was false and intended to mislead the public.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the EFCC has no accountant by name, Jafaru Mohammed and could not have appointed him to serve in another agency.

“It is infantile to suggest that the Commission would appoint an accountant for the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, which is not a department of the EFCC.”

After Abdulrasheed Bawa assumed office last year, the EFCC secured an interim forfeiture order on assets linked to Mohammed.

In March 2021, Justice Folashade Ogunbanjo of the Federal High Court in Abuja, in suit FHC/ABJ/CS/007/2021, directed the seal of the properties.

A House on Plot 7, God’s Own Estate, Road 1, Wamna District, Abuja; a fenced plot at No 1 Jubril Aminu Crescent, Katampe Extension, Abuja; a plot at Kubwa Express, opposite Abuja Model City Gate; a house on Block SD 22 House 2, Road 5, Kabusa Garden Estate, Abuja.

Others are No 15, 21 Crescent, 2nd Avenue, Gwarinpa Estate, Abuja; No 3 Liverpool Close, Sun City Estate, Abuja; No 52 Mainstreet, Sun City Estate, Abuja; No 25 Osaka Street, Sun City Estate, Abuja.

On February 14, 2022, Justice N. E. Maha of the Federal High Court in Abuja granted final forfeiture after an application by EFCC lawyers, Cosmos Ugwu and Musa Isah.

Additional properties seized include a Truck Assembly at Ring Road, adjacent to A A Affa Filling Station, Kano; Marhaba Event Place, Guda Abdullahi Road, Kano.

A plot located at Rake, adjacent to Dara Orthopedic Hospital, Kano; 117 hectares of land at Adiabo, Oduapani LG, Calabar, with Certificated of Occupancy No. OD/23/2011 dated 21/2/ 2011.

Announcing the court ruling, the EFCC concealed Mohammed’s name but mentioned his accomplices.

The proxies include the late General Maude Aminun-Kano, Atlasfield Integrated Services Nigeria Limited, Marhaba Events Place, Aflac Plastics and Atlasfield Gas Plant Limited.

In August 2017, the citizens that provided intelligence on the NIA funds petitioned the Attorney General and Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami.

The claimants, through their solicitors, accused the EFCC of failing to pay their whistleblower commission.

