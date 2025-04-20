EFCC boss charges Christians to rededicate selves to Anti- Graft values

By Andrew Orolua

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, has charged Christians to use the lessons of the Easter season to rededicate themselves to the values and virtues of zero corruption.

Olukoyede made the call while he rejoices with Christians across the country on the occasion of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ as Christians mark Easter.

A statement by Dele Oyewale Head, Media & Publicity stated that he gave the charge in Abuja on Saturday, April 19, 2025 in commemoration of Easter celebrations. The EFCC’s boss pointed out that the Easter season signifies the importance of renewal and restoration which are needed to build strength against corrupt practices.

“Easter season offers opportunities of renewal, revival and restoration to Christians. May this season revive in us the overriding need for integrity, transparency and higher ideals for the development of the nation”, he said.

He specifically reminded Christians of the sufferings and sacrifices of Jesus Christ for the redemption of mankind, stressing that such ideals are needed for nation- building and sustainable development. ” We all need to redouble our energy and embrace sacrifices, no matter how demanding, for the rebuilding of our nation. It is a task for every Nigerian, irrespective of class or creed”, he said.

He applauded the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, maintaining that it ” resonates deeply with the Christian beliefs of resurrection and revival. Our abiding faith in Nigeria should remain unshaken. We should grow stronger each day in our quest for reform and development”.

Lastly, Olukoyede assures Nigerians of continued commitment to breaking the fang of corruption, urging every stakeholder in the anti- graft corridor to be unrelenting and un- compromising. ” We have put our hands on the plough, we cannot afford to look back”, he said.