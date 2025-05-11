EFCC arrests two Chinese nationals, six Nigerians over Illegal mining in Ogun

By Andrew Orolua

Two Chinese nationals and six Nigerians allegedly involved in illegal mining of solid minerals in Ogere area of Ogun State have been arrested by the operatives of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The eight of them were arrested along with three trucks loads of solid minerals by the EFCC operatives Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 on Friday, May 9. 2025.

A statement signed by the Head, Media & Publicity EFCC, Dele Oyewale, stated that the suspects: Zhang Hang Lin, Gao Pei Hai, Matthew Mathias, Oluwaseun Amoo,Wasiu Ademola Alao, Ajibola NurudeenIbrahim Yinusa and Saidu Shuaibu were arrested during a sting operation following credible intelligence received by the Commission and detailed surveillance carried out on them.

At the point of their arrest, operatives recovered three trucks loaded with sacks of substances suspected to be ground lithium powder and other yet-to-be-identified solid minerals.

Other items recovered from the suspects include a Toyota 4Runner SUV, mobile phones, samples of low grade lithium, Automated Teller Machine, ATM cards, the suspects’ international passports, four pieces of LED Flashlight and other documents.

The suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.