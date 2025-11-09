EFCC arrests three over vote buying in Anambra governorship election

Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says it has arrested three individuals for alleged vote buying during Saturday’s Anambra State governorship election.

In a statement posted on its official X account, the EFCC identified the suspects as Emeka Ilokasia, arrested at Ward 2, Njikoka Local Government; Nwachukwu Loretta, arrested at Ward 2 (008), Awkuzu, Oyi Local Government; and Emuka Chuwudi, apprehended at Umunachi village, Dunukofia Local Government.

The agency said the arrests were made by operatives deployed to monitor electoral activities across the state, adding that the suspects would be charged after investigations.

Earlier, Labour Party candidate George Moghalu condemned reports of widespread vote buying despite heavy security presence, describing the trend as “most unfortunate.”

Governor Chukwuma Soludo also alleged that rival parties engaged in cash inducement and attempted manipulation of results during collation. He claimed that in some areas, voters were offered ₦15,000 each to influence their choices.