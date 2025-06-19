EFCC arrests former Plateau Speaker for money laundering

By Kingsley Chukwuka

A former Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Mr. Moses Thomas Sule has been arrested for money Laundering alongside 14 others.

The lawmakers were arrested for not returning the cars bought for them in their official capacities while leaving office.

After much persuasion, they were reported to the EFCC for violating the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and abusing procurement processes.

Some of the 14 members arrested include: Gwottson Fom, Sani Abubakar, Jwe Philip Gwom, Thomas Dantong, Happiness Mathew Akawu, Cornelius Dotyok, and Agbalak Ibrahim.

The other members are Danjuma Azi, Fwangje Bala Ndat, Salome Tanimu Wanglet, Namba Rimuyat, Nimchak Rims, Ishaku Maren, and Paul Datugun.

EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale confirmed the arrest and said the investigation showed that the former legislators spent only six months in office and that the state government bought several luxury vehicles for them in their official capacities.

Investigation further showed that the said vehicles were valued at N2.5 billion.

The state government had to procure another set of vehicles, valued at about N2 billion, for the present members of the House of Assembly.

Oyewale confirmed that the former speaker and other members will soon be charged in court.